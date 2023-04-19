Henry Cavill is a popular face in the world of movie lovers, especially those who enjoy watching the comic-book superhero genre. The actor has opened several thirst traps over the years with rugged handsomeness. His chest hair is as famous as him amongst his fans. Cavill once shared how his chest hair works wonders for the sound guys. Scroll below to get all the deets.

Henry skyrocketed to fame with his role as Superman in the DCU’s Man of Steel. Since then fans adore him in the role and when he announced his exit from the studio it left the fans heartbroken and furious. And no matter what it seems like he is not going to return as the last son of Krypton again.

Henry Cavill once speaking to ET Canada spoke about his sound-friendly chest hair. The video clip from his interview has been going viral on Instagram lately, opening floodgates of comments admiring the actor and the adorable way he was sharing this information.

Henry Cavill shared, “I’ve learned that apparently, my chest hair is particularly fantastic for the sound guys”. He continued, “They say ‘for some reason, your hair works perfectly'”. Cavill added When they stick it to my chest… it doesn’t actually stick to skin, just to my hair. I’m developing like a bald patch here but apparently, it’s very sound-friendly hair.” It’s no wonder fans go gaga over him and it happened the same as fans took to the comments section gushing all over the actor.

One of the users wrote, “Where can I apply for the microphone job?”

Another commented, “Even the microphone loves him. More competition”

Followed by, “After his interview and someone took it and sniff it hard.”

A fourth users comment read, “Mic getting to third base faster than sound can travel”

A fifth user wrote, “*Googles how to be a mic*”

Followed by, “Ahahaha to be that mic is a dream,”His chest hair defines me”, “I’M MELTING”, “I really want to touch his chest”.

See the video here:

