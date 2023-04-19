While the Harry Potter franchise is getting a new series reboot, the movie’s original cast has a massive fan base. The Potterheads have always wanted to know what the actors were up to. Emma Watson was the leading lady of the franchise that swooned the audiences. Many followers of the movie also believed that she was in a relationship with Tom Felton. However, the actress once admitted that she followed Felton like a “dog”.

In real life, while shooting the Harry Potter movies, their bonding did not start really well as one would imagine. However, during the course of the shooting schedule, they developed their friendship and their relationship endured and blossomed. Read on to find out more about what Emma had to say about Felton.

‘Beyond the Wand: The Magic & Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard’, the book by Tom Felton, has incidents about how Emma and Tom have grown to be dear friends and ‘soulmates’. As reported by Economic Times, the nine-year-old Hermoine Granger actor once admitted that she was desperate for Tom’s attention and followed him “like a puppy.” However, the Harry Potter actress confessed that her connection with Tom was “one of the purest loves.”

The Draco Malfoy actor also explained about nature of his relationship with Emma, saying it was different than what people “might want to hear.” He was never “in love” with his fellow Harry Potter actress but always admired her. However, it was mostly fans’ assumption that they considered Tom and Emma’s bonding to be like lovers. Additionally, both of them did value their friendship and even consider each other platonic soulmates.

Not to forget, the Harry Potter franchise is getting a reboot, and we might get to see new actors playing new roles. Many of the Potterheads have mixed reactions towards the news. Let us know what you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

