The Harry Potter film series is one of the most popular film franchises of all time. It not only made the author JK Rowling a billionaire but also the cast of the film became super popular. The film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton in pivotal roles. They were just kids when they were casted in the film and have grown up together and developed great bonds and friendships with each other. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when a Reddit thread talked about Emma aka Hermione Granger having a crush on Slytherin’s Draco Malfoy aka Tom Felton while other Gryffindor lads including Daniel had a crush on her!

Emma happens to be one of the most popular actresses in the world and rose to fame with her character of Hermione in the Harry Potter film series. Over the years, she has played some iconic roles on the screen and enjoys a massive fan following especially on social media with over 69 million followers on Instagram.

Now coming back to the topic, a Reddit user named Julia Lee shared a post on the discussion platform with Tom Felton and Emma Watson’s pictures from the sets of the Harry Potter film series.

The post was an answer to the question, “Does Emma Watson have a crush on Daniel Radcliffe?” Later, the caption of the post read, “No, actually. Daniel and Rupert and Matthew all had a crush on Emma. But Emma liked Tom Felton AKA Draco Malfoy (my assumption of how the Dramione shipping started). Tom and Emma are really close friends ‘till this day. There were a lot of rumors that they were dating, though they denied it, and Emma has a new boyfriend. One thing that comes out of a celebrity’s mouth could go a long way *sigh*.”

Now for those of you who don’t know, ‘ Harry Potter’ Daniel Radcliffe and ‘Ron Weasley’ Rupert Grint were from Gryffindor as well as Matthew Lewis aka Neville Longbottom. All three Gryffindor had a crush on Emma Watson.

