Salma Hayek, who is now quite busy promoting her upcoming film Magic Mike’s Last Dance along with Channing Tatum, opened up about her own marriage with Francois-Henri Pinault. For the unversed, the film is set to release on February 10, 2023. However, Salma enjoys a massive fanbase who loves and admires her not only because of her acting skills but also her fashion sense. Now, as the actress shared her wedding journey, scroll below to find out more about it!

Salma was last seen in Marvel’s movie Eternals and proved her worth as a versatile actress. She is quite active on social media platforms and often shares updates from her daily life on her Instagram handle to keep her fans sound with her life.

Now while promoting her film Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Salma Hayek spoke at length about her marriage with Francois-Henri Pinault to Glamour magazine. Talking about the same, she said, “I didn’t even know I was getting married that day. It was like an intervention. I don’t think I ever told this story. No, they just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing.”

Further going into the conversation, Salma Hayek recalled, “The reason why it was a courthouse wedding was that they dragged me there. I was nervous. And then after, there was lunch at his parents’ house. My mother-in-law, who’s the most tasteful person when it comes to entertaining, had already been doing the lunch. I had no choice.”

When she was asked whether she could have said no to the marriage or not, the Eternal actress shared, “No! It was because I had said yes to the marriage, but I just wouldn’t actually show up on the day or do it.”

For those who don’t know, Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum will be playing the lead roles of the film Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Well, what are your thoughts about Salma Hayek’s marriage phobia? Let us know!

