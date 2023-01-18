Channing Tatum is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Magic Mike’s Last Dance which releases next month. The film is a successful franchise and the first instalment was released in 2012. During a latest interview, Tatum opened up on doing a non-penetrative s*x scene with his co-star Salma Hayek and made some surprising revelations about it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

This is the third instalment of the film and also stars Juliette Motamed and Matthew McConaughey. Now, Salma is one of the s*xiest actresses in the world and enjoys a massive fan following around the globe. Not just the fans but also there are actors who have a huge crush on the actress including Channing.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Channing Tatum revealed the same and said, “I mean, she was one of my first crushes.” The actor also spoke about the dry humping scene in the film and added, “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone for me.”

Now for those of you who don’t know, dry humping is non-penetrative s*x and Channing Tatum lived his dream through the film with Salma Hayek. Haha!

Magic Mike’s Last Dance happens to be the last film of the series and talking about being in the best physical form, the actor added that he is in the, “best shape of my entire life” and added “I doubt that I’ll be able to keep my clothes on forever.”

Meanwhile, Channing Tatum is currently in a relationship with The Batman actress Zoë Kravitz and are often spotted together on city strolls.

What are your thoughts on Channing opening up on dry humping Salma Hayek in the film? Tell us in the space below.

