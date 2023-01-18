Leonardo DiCaprio is an incredible actor who has only been increasing his fan base with each of his new performances. While his roles in films like Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and more made him a name known by audiences worldwide, his dedication to giving 100% to his character is why his co-stars love him too. Alas, it once backfired.

While shooting for TWOWS, Leo was rough with co-star Jonah Hill and to get back for the pain he caused the latter made the actor puke. Read on to know all about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a past conversation with WENN (as reported by digitalspy), Jonah Hill revealed how he took revenge on Leonardo DiCaprio for hitting him while shooting for The Wolf of Wall Street. For those who don’t know, while filming TWOWS, DiCaprio used physical force on Hill and in retaliation decided to take action – and made him puke his guts out.

He continued, “I was like, ‘I have to get this guy back. What do I do?’”

Well, here’s what he did. Jonah revealed, “In one of the most emotional scenes in the movie, we’re eating sushi and in the script he’s supposed to say, ‘Do you want that last piece?’… and I say, ‘Yes’, and I eat it. When we did the first take, he says, ‘Do you want that last piece?’ and I go, ‘No, you have it’’. So he had to do 100 takes of eating (sushi) over and over again and I was like, ‘This is my revenge right here.’”

Revealing it led to Leonardo DiCaprio puking his guts out, Jonah Hill said, “By the end of the night, he was on the floor, throwing up into a waste bin and everyone was like, ‘Leo, are you okay?’” He continued, “The only two people hysterically laughing were myself and (director) Martin Scorsese. We have the same sick, twisted sense of humour. But I was like, ‘That’s what you get, man.’”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Stutz Star Jonah Hill Wants To Be Away From Media Glares For Mental Health: “I Spent Nearly 20 Years Experiencing Anxiety Attacks…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News