Jennifer is not on social media. Yes, you read it right but still manages to steal the limelight whenever possible. She enjoys a loyal fanbase and that comes with a lot of scrutiny. Every move made by her comes under a microscope and she has her own fair share of controversies.

Once her n*de pictures were leaked on the internet and how they remained a big part of Lawrence’s professional life. Today, we bring to you a throwback story from when Jennifer’s private pictures leaked that left a big impact on her. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Back in 2014, a hacker released thousands of private pictures of celebrities online and Jennifer Lawrence was one of them. Her n*de picture leaked online and it went on to become a major controversy. Many were supportive of Lawrence and found it ghastly while others were quick to respond and said celebrities should have been more careful about the pictures they’d taken. The actress once talked about the trauma that the entire incident caused to her. While speaking to Vanity Fair, she said, “It is an s*x crime and it is disgusting.”

Jennifer Lawrence further also revealed that the entire scandal had impacted her professional life as she considered not taking her role in Red Sparrow because it required n*de scene and she worried about the backlash.

Jennifer Lawrence finally took up the role – and did the scene – so she could reclaim her n*dity. During the same conversation, Lawrence further added, “One is for me. I got something back that was taken from me.” But it remained one of the major controversies of her career.

