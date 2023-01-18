New year’s eve turned the spotlight towards none other than the Hollywood Superstar Brad Pitt (59) for all the romantic reasons. The fact that the actor found love again in jewelry designer Ines de Ramon (32) became a highlight as the two took off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to bring in 2023. The two have constantly been making reports for their relationship ever since because this is Pitt’s first public relationship since split with former wife Angelina Jolie. Amid all this news about their love life, making its way is a gossip that says the Babylon star is selling the property where he and Jolie raised their 6 children.

For the unversed, Brad and Angelina were married until 2016 when the two filed for divorce and were finally announced single in 2019. As we speak, the two are now busy sorting assets and also having a conversation about the custody of the children. Amid that, Pitt has decided to sell his property situated in the Los Feliz neighbourhood in Los Angeles. The actor has owned the property for three decades now.

The report comes from a source, as reported by Hollywood Life. It says that Brad Pitt has listed the Los Angeles, CA Mansion. The mansion was bought by the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Star in 1994 by actor Cassandra Peterson. Read on to know everything you should about this update of the day.

The report says that Brad Pitt has listed the property for a staggering $40 Million, according to a real estate source. The 1.9 acre property is a lavish abode where the actor has spent a very happy time with then-wife Angelina Jolie. While buying this property, the actor has also bought multiple other homes in the nearby area and filled them with a swimming pool, tennis court, and skating ring.

Talking about the reason why Brad Pitt is selling a house so close to his heart, the source says he is looking for something smaller in the area. This is the same house where he brought up his six kids with Angelina Jolie including Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

