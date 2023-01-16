The powerhouse Angelina Jolie is not just known for her phenomenal acting craft but also for the charisma and aura that she carries. The star always looks stunning and her flawless is something that we all dream of.

The actress is 47 and can you believe it? No, right? She looks as young as a 25 -year -old. Not only fans but a lot of people, especially women, want to know the secret behind her radiant skin. Ageing is a natural process, and one cannot control it, but we can definitely take some notes from our favourite celebs for youthful skin. Once Angelina revealed one product that she carries in her bag, apparently, it is an integral part of her skincare regime. Scroll down to the known product and the whopping price that you need to spend to buy that product.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a British Vogue, Angelina Jolie once revealed that she carries a lot of stuff in her bag. The actress revealed that her bag always remains jam-packed because, with 6 kids, she has to keep too much stuff. During the same video, she gave a sneak peek into her skincare regime. She said, “I usually have snacks, phones, books, T-shirts- everything you can imagine.” The actress is an ardent believer in applying face oils as part of her skincare regime, and she swears by this secret face oil- Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil.

The hydrating, anti-ageing solution plumps and smooths skin. It contains high-end ingredients like Royal Jelly and Quessant Black bee honey. Interestingly, both are quite good for the skin, and they can make skin incredibly smooth and baby soft.

How Much Do You Have To Spend?

So if you also want skin like hers? You need to spend money – We mean a little more money because the product is expensive. You might have to cut down on a few things to buy it. You can get the secret of Angelina Jolie’s go-to face oil at $135, which means Rs11,027 as of today. Ahem Ahem! The product promises instant hydration, and that’s Angelina loves it!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Dakota Johnson Once Wooed Us With The S*xiest Shade Of Black Donning A Thigh High Slit Gucci Dress Hypnotising One & All!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News