Scarlett Johansson needs no separate introduction. We all know her from her various projects. However, she gained most of her popularity after starring in Avenger movies as Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff). Whenever we hear Black Widow’s name, we immediately think of Scarlett’s name, such an impact she had over that character. Well, not only her acting skills but Johansson also gets admired and followed for her unique fashion sense. Today we bring you a throwback series of pictures of Scarlett where she looked nothing less than a s*xy diva!

Scarlett has a unique sartorial choice when it comes to fashion. Even if she doesn’t have a social media handle, she enjoys a massive fanbase who love her style and post pictures from her red carpet looks, hot and s*xy photoshoots to casual outfits on their fan pages. Check it out!

At the 2020’s BAFTA, Scarlett Johansson had graced the red carpet looking like the diva that she is. As shared by one of her fan pages named ‘Scarlett Johansson World’ on Instagram, she can be seen wearing a gorgeous Versace gown and made our hearts beat faster than ever. She had donned a shimmery pink coloured sequinned tulle long dress that featured a bodice with cut-out, sleeveless and backless detailing and a plunging neckline. In the dress, the Black Widow actress flaunted her busty assets and toned a** like a boss lady.

For makeup, Scarlett Johansson wore a full coverage foundation with blushed and contoured cheeks, defined brows, pink eye shadow with glittery inner corners, mascara-laden lashes, and soft pink lip shade. She completed the look with a pair of diamond danglers and wore minimal jewellery to keep the focus on her outfit. To accentuate more, Scarlett opted for a gelled-back sleek hairdo and kept her look hassle-free.

Well, we are in awe of Scarlett Johansson’s style. What about you? Let us know in the comments below!

