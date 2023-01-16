Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular action stars in Hollywood. He has starred in many blockbuster films like Fast and Furious, the Jumanji series, and Black Adam. He is also well-known for his work ethic. For this reason, he even got in a tiff with Vin Diesel.

Both Dwayne and Diesel have worked together in the popular Fast and Furious franchise. Back in 2016, things got heated between the stars on the sets of the film F8. The Rock took to Instagram to let out some anger, which soon grabbed the headlines. Andy Cohen once even asked about their feud to Dwayne and here’s how he reacted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The American radio and television talk show host asked Dwayne Johnson, “In 2016 you allegedly called Vin Diesel a candy a**, an unprofessional on Instagram, and didn’t film any scenes together on ‘The Fate And The Furious’. What was the most unprofessional behavior you witnessed from Vin on set and will you ever film a scene with him again?”

The Rock, who was uncomfortable with the question, took it with a smile and said “I would plead the fifth”, as reported by Fandom Wire.

In 2016, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram and wrote, “My female co-stars are always amazing and I love ’em. My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken s**t to do anything about it anyway. Candy a**es. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling—you’re right.”

Even though the former wrestler deleted the post very quickly but the internet never forgets, it caused a storm and got viral. Later when he was asked about it during a conversation with Vanity Fair, Dwayne said, “It caused a firestorm. Yet interestingly enough…[it was] as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note. But, yeah, it wasn’t my best day, sharing that. I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bulls**t away from the public.”

For more updates on Hollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Starrer To Begin Production This Year With A Whopping Budget & Aim For A 2025 Release?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News