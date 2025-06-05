The popular Real Housewives franchise has a lot happening behind the scenes at the moment. From a number of editions officially announced for a new season and a new edition based in Rhode Island on the way, fans are quite excited for what’s to come. But there are also doubts and questions.

The New Jersey and New York editions are both currently on pause with the producers figuring out what to do with them in terms of casting and faces. Amidst this, there have been rumors of cancellations and what not. Here’s what Andy Cohen shared recently and updated about the shows.

Real Housewives: Andy Cohen Gives Big Update On New Jersey & New York Editions

During his recent appearance on The View, the talk show host who is also an executive producer on The Real Housewives franchise, started off with the Rhode Island franchise, calling it very Italian, hilarious, and one with big families. Up next, he was asked about the RHONY and RHONJ editions.

About the New York City edition, he stated, “It’s not over. We are between seasons, where we typically do a little casting, which is what’s happening now, and we’re very close.” Andy accepted that there would be new faces next season, and fans can expect a good mix on the New Jersey edition.

“We are doing casting with Jersey as well. It was really on a deep pause, and we are actively there casting, and kind of looking at the future of what that will be. It’s a great franchise and we love it. I just have to reiterate that,” he explained about the series starring Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

The producer has thus confirmed that both franchises will be coming back with some major cast shakeups. When? That is to be determined. He was then asked about Summer House and how rapidly things are changing with the cast members having new equations, relationships, and milestones.

Andy pointed out that he is not an executive producer of the reality series, and only The Real Housewives is under his jurisdiction. But, “I really just watch as a fan,” he explained. Andy concluded about the hit reality series, “These are people that we have fallen in love with, and I think that they will continue to evolve in front of Bravo cameras in one way or another.”

Meanwhile, the Atlanta edition is currently airing. Miami is ready with the release of its new season this month. Orange County and Salt Lake City hace wrapped filming. Potomac is currently filming while Beverly Hills starts soon. Rhode Island is the newest edition and there are rumors of Chicago.

