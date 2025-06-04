The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor calling Kyle’s bluff. Meanwhile, Victoria worried about Cole due to his dwindling health crisis. And lastly, Michael and Lauren dance around their problems.

The business and family drama is only escalating, and things are about to get fiery and messy very soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 4, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama that revolves around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 4, 2025

The episode on Wednesday sees Jack and Diane entertaining an invitation. Is this about Aristotle Dumas’s invitation to France? After all, that is what everyone has been talking about. Even Lily has been plotting to meet the mysterious business figure by taking a trip to the City of Love very soon.

Jack and Diane already have a getaway planned. Why not explore what this invitation entails? What will their decision be? And how will this invitation affect things? What new drama is Dumas brewing? On the other hand, Nick receives an intriguing proposition from Phyllis. What is it?

Jack, Diane, and Lily aren’t the only ones with a plan to leave for France. Nick and Sharon are also leaving for the same, but that’s when Phyllis offers him an intriguing proposition. Is this about her plans for her new company? Phyllis has been actively working on her plans and schemes.

She is working on her startup, and her eyes are on Aristotle Dumas. She wants to find a way to pitch her plans to the business mystery. Phyllis even bugged Amanda Sinclaire to arrange a way for her to meet them. Since she is Dumas’s legal representative, it made sense for Phyllis to request her.

What exactly does she have to offer Nick? Will he accept whatever she has in store? Is this the start of a new Phyllis and Nick partnership? In the midst of his plans with Sharon? Is more drama on the way between the three of them? Lastly, Chelsea gives Adam an ultimatum. Are fractures on the way?

She is unhappy with how he listens to all of Victor’s plans and goes against Billy. Chelsea did not quit Marchetti and join Newman Media for this. Is this her ultimatum? Is she going to ask him to stop plotting against Billy or lose her? Is this the end of their very forced romance? Stay tuned.

