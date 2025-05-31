The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Dumas leaving a cryptic message for the town, Victor and Billy going against Billy, Phyllis forcing Amanda to help her meet Dumas, Lily continuing with all of her confrontations while Claire and Kyle planned to get Victor’s approval.

From surprising offers and worrying situations to ultimatums and downfalls, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what avid fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 2, 2025

The first episode of the week features Claire and Kyle pulling out all of the stops to impress Victor and Nikki. But will the lovebirds be successful or will Victor continue to despise Kyle because he is an Abbott man? On the other hand, Lily plots to meet Aristotle Dumas, but will her plans even work?

And lastly, Damian asks Audra for a favor. What could this be about? Is this related to Holden or Nate who is her boyfriend and his half-brother?

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

When Victor calls Kyle’s bluff, how will he react? Will this tumble the plans set up by Claire and Kyle? Meanwhile, Victoria worries about Cole. Is his health deteriorating especially with his cough which does not seem to be going away? And lastly, Michael and Lauren dance around their problems. Are they going to find some peace or will Victor’s shadow ruin that as well?

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

When Jack and Diane entertain an invitation, is this about Aristotle Dumas or somebody else? Elsewhere, Nick receives an intriguing proposition from Phyllis, but what could this be about? Is she trying to rope him for her new company? Then there’s Chelsea, who gives Adam an ultimatum. How will he respond to it? Is she asking him to stop going after Billy or she will quit?

Thursday, June 5, 2025

The penultimate episode sees Victor plotting Kyle’s downfall. What does the Newman patriarch have up his sleeve? And will Calrie be heartbroken when she finds out? Victoria receives troubling news. Could it be about Cole? And when Lily makes a promise to Nate, is this about Dumas?

Friday, June 6, 2025

The final episode of the week features Billy struggling to keep the peace between Phyllis and Sally while Mariah is troubled by her past. And last but not least, Victoria opens up to Nikki. Stay tuned to know more details.

