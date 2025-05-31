Over the decades since The Young and the Restless aired, there have been many rivalries on the show, be it Jack and Victor, Adam and Billy, Sharon and Phyllis, and plenty more. Diane and Ashley’s clash is another rivalry that has seen mean digs and never-ending tiffs between them.

Diane is now married to Jack, Ashley’s brother, and it hasn’t been easy to accept this truth. Regardless, they have tried to maintain some form of cordial behavior for the sake of the Abbott family. It doesn’t mean things are okay now. Susan Walters, who plays Diane, has now shed some light.

The Young & The Restless: Susan Walters Addresses Diane & Ashley’s Mean Rivalry

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the soap star opened up about how Diane is trying her best to fit into the family and form bonds with Jack’s siblings, be it Traci, Ashley, or Billy. Traci is a ball of sunshine who is almost always forgiving and accepting, but Billy and Ashley? Not so much.

Diane’s recent Abbott mansion redecoration gamble paid off brilliantly, with Jack loving it and even their son Kyle praising her work. Traci was also left speechless about how good she was at bringing in fresh vibes while still keeping the elements of nostalgia. Billy, meanwhile, did not like it as much.

Susan said that Diane wants to be liked and accepted by the whole Abbott family because she loves Jack and wants to be a part of it. She wants love and peace in the family, especially for Jack’s sake who adores his family. But it hasn’t actually been easy for Diane either, especially for her ego.

The actress pointed out, “Ashley was really ugly to Diane a couple of years ago, like, in front of her, and she was never able to fight back because she had to toe the line in front of Jack. So she just sat there and had to listen to Ashley be so ugly and not say anything.” She added that it goes against Duane’s nature but she “sucked it up” because she wanted to be with Jack.

“It wouldn’t make sense for Jack to be with someone who was still running around town being hideous. He just wouldn’t. He doesn’t need that,” Susan Walters expressed. And her efforts towards the Abbotts don’t mean she has let go of her claws. They will come out against others, especially against Nikki.

“That’s who Diane is. She’s not going to take a lot of crap from people,” she continued. Susan Walters concluded that Diane is not faking the fact that she has changed. She also felt that Jack believed in her, and “someone like Ashley is not going to ever trust the good in her, so it feels a little different.”

