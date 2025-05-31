Crunchyroll has been buzzing with Solo Leveling ever since it stormed onto the scene in 2024. The excitement only grew stronger when Season 2 dropped in January 2025, and it turned heads and set records across the platform. Moreover, the series also left a strong global mark after taking home multiple awards at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Season 2 Becomes Crunchyroll’s Most Popular Series of 2025

According to its global distributor Kakao Entertainment, Solo Leveling topped charts in every Crunchyroll region, from English-speaking countries to Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It also dominated daily rankings on Japan’s Amazon and ABEMA platforms. In places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, and Southeast Asia, it became the top January release thanks to broadcasts through Medialink.

The second season not only succeeded but also became the most popular series on Crunchyroll in the first quarter of 2025. Kakao pointed out that the show has drawn viewers not only on Crunchyroll but across various streaming platforms. Its growth has been steady and sharp as it earned recognition worldwide.

Solo Leveling Wins Big at the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards

In just two years, Solo Leveling collected quite a few achievements. At the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, it earned nominations in over half the categories and walked away with nine wins, including the biggest title, Anime of the Year.

It became the platform’s most-liked launch within 24 hours of Season 2’s premiere and racked up more than 129,000 likes. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics gave it a flawless score, while the audience score settled above 90. MyAnimeList fans weren’t far behind, scoring it 8.74.

Solo Leveling has won ‘Anime of the Year’ award at the 2025 #AnimeAwards! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uABtUZJ4gW — Solo Leveling (@SoloLevelAnime) May 25, 2025

No Official Release Date for Solo Leveling Season 3 Yet

Even with all the success, there’s still no official word on Season 3, Collider reports. Crunchyroll’s theatrical and distribution head mentioned that while nothing is confirmed yet, fans can expect more content in the future.

Crunchyroll’s president emphasized the importance of picking the right moment to continue the story. Meanwhile, producers at A-1 Pictures and Aniplex gave a rough estimate that 2028 might be the year if all goes according to plan.

Until then, fans can rewatch Seasons 1 and 2, which are currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

