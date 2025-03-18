Solo Leveling has taken the anime world by storm since its global release on Crunchyroll in 2024. With its gripping premise set in a world where humanity’s survival depends on hunters ranked by strength, the series instantly captured audiences and became one of the year’s most talked-about anime.

Now, with the arrival of its second season, Solo Leveling has achieved yet another incredible milestone. It has surpassed two of the most iconic anime series to claim the title of Crunchyroll’s most-rated anime.

‘Solo Leveling’ has now surpassed ‘One Piece’ to become the MOST-POPULAR Anime on @Crunchyroll! 🥇Solo Leveling – 594,486 Ratings

🥈One Piece – 594,485 Ratings pic.twitter.com/7qVjHWqGTF — Solo Leveling (@SoloLevelAnime) March 15, 2025

Solo Leveling Breaking Records on Crunchyroll

The series has officially dethroned anime heavyweights One Piece and Demon Slayer, securing a stellar 4.9-star rating from over 614,000 user reviews. Besides, an overwhelming 97% of viewers awarded the anime a perfect five stars, while only a small fraction rated it lower.

This is a remarkable feat, especially considering the long-standing popularity of One Piece and the massive global fanbase of Demon Slayer. According to CBR, this latest accomplishment comes on the heels of the eleventh episode of Season 2, “It’s Going to Get Even More Intense,” which premiered this month.

One of the Best Anime of 2024

The year 2024 has seen the release of several standout anime titles, including ‘Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season,’ ‘Orb: On the Movements of the Earth,’ ‘Dandadan,’ ‘Negative Positive Angler, A Sign of Affection,’ ‘The Elusive Samurai,’ and ‘Delicious in Dungeon.’

Yet, Solo Leveling continues to stand above the rest, not just on Crunchyroll but also on Rotten Tomatoes, where it holds an impressive 100% critic rating and a 94% audience score. With its growing popularity and record-breaking success, the anime’s future looks brighter than ever.

Solo Leveling: A Story of Power and Transformation

The Crunchyroll topper is based on the South Korean web novel of the same name and is set in a modern world where certain humans possess supernatural abilities to fight against monstrous threats. The story follows Sung Jinwoo, once the weakest of all hunters, who experiences an unprecedented level-up that transforms him into one of the strongest.

The second season picks up where the first left off, diving deeper into Jinwoo’s newfound power and the challenges that lie ahead.

Both seasons of Solo Leveling are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

