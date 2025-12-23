Demon Slayer fans can finally breathe easy, as the Infinity Castle journey is far from over and the next sequels promise a payoff that sounds worth every bit of the wait. The franchise is building toward an even bigger finale, and Director Haruo Sotozaki has made it clear that the story is not done with Inosuke at all.

Why Inosuke Had Limited Screentime In Infinity Castle Part 1?

In a fresh talk session with Deadline, Sotozaki opened up about why the wild favorite barely appeared during the massive Infinity Castle battle and why the future looks brighter for him.

“Firstly, let me say that Inosuke is my bias. He is my favorite, and he’s the most inhuman in the sense of his character and behavior,” the director said. “He can’t really mesh well with the team, but over time, we see his character arc develop, and he spends more time with Tanjiro and the others; his humanness gradually increases.”

Inosuke locked In pic.twitter.com/5vosut2fvC — Demon Slayer Daily (@DemonSlayerDP) November 3, 2025

Sotozaki acknowledged that Inosuke did not have a lot of screentime in Infinity Castle, with most of his involvement happening off-screen during the huge battle sections. But he hinted that fans who stay excited will see everything pay off. He promised that what comes next will meet expectations and maybe even move beyond them.

Infinity Castle’s Impressive Worldwide Box Office Run

Infinity Castle was released in July through Aniplex and Toho and became a monster hit worldwide. The film has grossed over $700 million globally and climbed into the list of the year’s biggest films. It even became the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time in the United States and secured a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Animated.

The film runs for about 2.5 hours and packs action from start to finish. Sotozaki said the toughest part was deciding where the real climax belonged. He explained that the Tomioka and Akaza showdown near the end became the emotional explosion of the movie. The team worked to guide emotions carefully so that when that big moment finally arrived, every viewer stayed locked in.

Demon slayer infinity castle movie

Giyu vs Akaza 🔥🌊pic.twitter.com/bxxZj6f6ZZ https://t.co/AdrIaNcEwS — Eliz (@neveragaineliz) December 4, 2025

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Trilogy Plans Promise A Massive Finale

Infinity Castle is the first part of a planned trilogy that will close Demon Slayer’s anime saga in grand fashion. The dates for the second and third films are not out yet, but with this huge run, it feels like fans may not wait forever.

Sotozaki said nobody expected things to go this far, but “the response has been received, and we see that audiences felt strongly and expressed joy.” He added, “So, we’re taking all that emotion and energy back into the studio, hoping to meet or exceed expectations going forward.”

