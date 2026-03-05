Anime fans are getting another chance to experience one of the biggest animated hits in recent years. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is returning to theaters in multiple regions, including North America and India, after its massive global box office run last year.

The film, distributed by Crunchyroll, premiered in September 2025 and quickly became a worldwide phenomenon. Now, the blockbuster anime movie is returning to theaters on March 6, 2026, giving fans another chance to watch the epic battle unfold on the big screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crunchyroll (@crunchyroll)

A New Big-Screen Experience For Fans

For the upcoming re-release, the film will once again be shown in Japanese with English subtitles. For the first time, the film will be available in SCREENX, a multi-projection format that extends visuals onto the side walls for a 270-degree viewing experience.

With its return to theaters across several regions, fans who missed the first run—or simply want to relive the action—will get another chance to witness the beginning of Demon Slayer’s final cinematic battle on the big screen.

The First Chapter Of A Massive Final Trilogy

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is the first feature in an epic three-part cinematic trilogy that represents the final battle of the hugely popular, award-winning anime series. The film sets the stage for the climactic confrontation between the Demon Slayer Corps and the powerful demons led by Muzan Kibutsuji.

The story pushes the stakes higher as Tanjiro and his allies enter the mysterious Infinity Castle, a dangerous realm that becomes the battleground for the series’ ultimate conflict.

Record-Breaking Box Office & Awards Recognition

Opening to both critical and fan acclaim, the film broke records at the global box office and ranked as the #7 top-grossing film of 2025. After its September release, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is now the highest-grossing international film ever released in North America, and it is the highest-grossing anime film of all time globally.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has also been nominated by the Golden Globes for Best Animated Feature Film and the Producers Guild of America for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures and made the longlist for the BAFTA Awards for Best Animated Film.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Oscars 2026: Date, Hosts, Nominees, & Everything We Know About The 98th Academy Awards

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News