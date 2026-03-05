Who Is Law Roach?

Celebrity stylist Law Roach is making headlines again after his claim that Zendaya and Tom Holland may have secretly tied the knot.

Roach, who has been a longtime stylist and creative collaborator of Zendaya, sparked online speculations during a recent red carpet interview with Access Hollywood. While speaking to reporters, he hinted that the couple had already gotten married.

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” Roach said, surprising fans online.

Zendaya and Holland have always kept their relationship extremely private. The couple, who met while working together on the Spider‑Man movie series, rarely shares personal details with the media. Because of this, Roach’s statement quickly spread like wildfire among fans. However, the celebrity couple has not yet verified Roach’s claim.

Law Roach’s Journey In Fashion

Law Roach, whose full name is Lawrence Roach, was born on July 20, 1978, in Chicago. Before becoming one of Hollywood’s most influential stylists, he worked as a vintage fashion broker and later opened a boutique called Deliciously Vintage in Harlem, New York.

The shop played an important role in launching his career in celebrity fashion. According to Roach, a customer who knew Zendaya’s father introduced him to the young actress when she needed an outfit for a premiere.

That meeting turned into a long-lasting professional relationship. Roach began styling Zendaya in 2011, when she was just 14, and the duo has since become one of the most famous stylist-celebrity partnerships in Hollywood.

Other Celebrities Styled By Law Roach

Over the years, Roach has styled several A-list celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Kerry Washington, Bella Hadid, and Anya Taylor‑Joy.

His influence in the fashion industry earned him the Stylist Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, a major recognition in the fashion world. Roach has also appeared on television as a judge on shows like Legendary, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and America’s Next Top Model.

Law Roach’s Retirement From Celebrity Styling

In 2023, Roach surprised fans by announcing his retirement from celebrity styling. However, he later clarified that he would still continue working with Zendaya on select projects.

Despite his latest comments about Zendaya and Holland’s alleged secret wedding, the actors’ representatives have not confirmed the claim. For now, fans are still waiting to see whether the rumor is true.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Project Hail Mary Box Office Break-Even: The Worldwide Total Ryan Gosling’s Sci-Fi Needs To Turn A Profit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News