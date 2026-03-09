O’Romeo has now slowed at the Indian box office, earning less than 1 crore per day. During the fourth weekend, the film made low earnings, scoring less than 2 crore. In the meantime, it has crossed the 80 crore mark in net collections, becoming the second Shahid Kapoor film to achieve the feat in the post-COVID era. But will it surpass Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s lifetime collection? Let’s discuss it below!

How much did O’Romeo earn at the Indian box office in 24 days?

The Hindi romantic action thriller has emerged as a losing affair but continues to move its tally ahead before Dhurandhar 2’s storm arrives. It earned an estimated 61 lakh on the fourth Sunday, day 24, a 6.15% drop from day 23’s 65 lakh. Instead of showing a jump on Sunday, it saw a drop due to the India versus New Zealand T20I World Cup 2026 final. Overall, it has earned an estimated 80.53 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 95.02 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 52.51 crore

Week 2 – 19.61 crore

Week 3 – 6.65 crore

Day 22 – 50 lakh

Day 23 – 65 lakh

Day 24 – 61 lakh

Total – 80.53 crore

Can it surpass Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya?

With 80.53 crore net in the kitty already, O’Romeo is Shahid Kapoor’s second-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. The top spot is held by Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (87 crore net). To claim the top spot, the romantic action thriller must earn 6.48 crore more, which looks out of reach now and is heading for a lifetime collection of below or around 85 crore net. So, the film is likely to conclude its run as Shahid’s second-highest-grosser post-COVID.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s top grossers post-COVID (net):

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87 crore O’Romeo – 80.53 crore (24 days) Deva – 34.02 crore Jersey – 20.5 crore

