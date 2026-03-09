Ishqan De Lekhe, starring Gurnam Bhullar and Isha Malviya in the lead roles, has concluded its opening weekend, and so far, the collections have been ordinary. The film registered an underwhelming start at the Indian box office, and while it showed an upward trajectory over the weekend, overall collections remained average, staying below the 2 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed day 3 report!

How much did Ishqan De Lekhe earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Punjabi romantic drama was theatrically released on March 6. It opened at 35 lakh, and since reviews and word of mouth have been decent, the film grew over the first weekend. On day 2, it scored 55 lakh. On day 3, it jumped by 43.63% and earned 79 lakh. Overall, it has earned an estimated 1.69 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 1.99 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 35 lakh

Day 2 – 55 lakh

Day 3 – 79 lakh

Total – 1.69 crore

Budget and recovery

Ishqan De Lekhe was reportedly made at a budget of 10 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 1.69 crore net in 3 days, thus recovering 16.9% or 17% of the budget. Such a recovery in the opening weekend could be considered decent, but the film will need to stay steady and show minimal drops during the weekdays, at least for the first two weeks.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 1.69 crore

Recovery – 16.9%

So far, no Punjabi film has emerged successful at the Indian box office in 2026, and all eyes are set on how Ishqan De Lekhe performs.

More about the film

The Punjabi romantic drama is directed by Manvir Brar and produced by Gurnam Bhullar under the banner of Diamondstar Worldwide. It also stars Rana Ranbir, Mintu Kappa, Balwinder Bullet, Gurleen Chopra, and Gurpreet Randhawa in key roles. On BookMyShow, it is enjoying a rating of 8.8 out of 10.

