During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan was recently seen taking a dig at Isha Malviya and her love triangle between Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel, who entered the house as a wild card contestant last weekend. Isha and Abhishek have been the talk of the town ever since they entered the show. During the launch, the ex-lovers were seen getting into an ugly spat in front of Salman Khan, where Isha even accused Abhishek of physical assault.

While netizens have been expressing their views on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, a Redditor has shared a short clip of Salman demeaning Isha Malviya while defending Kumar and his antics on the show. It all happened when the superstar was seen defending Abhishek’s wrist-twisting moment with Isha. Scroll down the video.

A Reddit user shared Salman Khan’s short clip from the recent Bigg Boss 17 episode and wrote, “Why is Savlon Bhoi not canceled? He is continuing his sadistic antics and gas lighting a 19-year-old girl and condoning an abusive 29-year-old man. He is boosting his ego by demeaning young women on national TV. Why don’t the makers call out this nonsense and replace him.” In the video, the Tiger 3 star is heard telling Isha Malviya that she forced the makers to interfere into her personal life. He later asks her to confirm her relationship status, reacting to which Isha says she’s with Samarth now.

Soon after the video went viral, Redditors slammed Salman Khan and his sadistic comments on Isha Malviya. Commenting on the video, a Reddit user wrote, “What do u expect from a woman beater himself? Somy Ali is still traumatized to this day because of his abuse, of course he is gonna bash the women who speak against abusive men and side with the abusers,” while another said, “Every day I feel happy that no women married this manchild.”

A third one commented, “His fans don’t find anything he does problematic and those who do, they have already cancelled him. Ab kuch bhi kare doesn’t matter.” “The things he got away with, compared to those, this is nothing. He could have been cancelled many times,” write a fifth user.

Another wrote, “Idol worshipping is rooted everywhere. Even Brad Pitt wasn’t cancelled after beating his wife. He also won an Oscar/golden globe after that.”

While a section of fans slammed the superstar, others came into his defense and questioned Isha Malviya’s antics. A user wrote, “When did calling out liars and manipulators turn into sadist antics? Y’all will find anything to bring down someone cos they’re popular with all these fake narratives. That’s sadistic.”

While another said, “But quite honestly in this scenario, this girl is a big lier, manipulator and actually the one gas lighting both the guys on the show. Lets call a spade a spade, irrespective of the gender.”

In the latest update, first wild card contestant Manasvi Mamgai will be seen getting evicted from the house instead of Sana Raees Khan.

