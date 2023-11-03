Many wouldn’t know, but Selena Gomez once had her eyes on Brad Pitt and Barbie star Ryan Gosling. Half of her dreams came true when she met the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star during the Golden Globes after-party in 2016. But did you know? Angelina Jolie was far from happy about their union. Scroll below for the hot scoop!

Back in 2016, Selena had shared a fangirl moment with Brad on her Instagram handle. She wore a white thigh-slit maxi dress, while Pitt looked handsome in a black tux. They were sitting on a couch discussing his 2015 film, The Big Short, as she claimed in her Instagram caption.

While the picture broke the internet, Angelina Jolie wasn’t very happy about Selena Gomez and Brad Pitt sitting down for a conversation. As per a report by the National Enquirer, “Angie blew a gasket when she saw Selena’s Instagram, and heard through friends about how Brad and Selena flirted so shamelessly. Now Selena is bragging to everyone that Brad is gung ho to make another movie with her. Selena is going around jokingly calling Brad ‘my future husband,’ and Angie is obviously none too pleased.”

The report also claimed that Angelina Jolie ordered Brad Pitt to “cut all ties” with Selena Gomez. In fact, she has also allegedly asked him to never work with her. The news certainly left fans heartbroken, who were hoping the duo would come together for a film.

Meanwhile, Brangelina called it quits in September 2016 after Angelina filed for divorce, following an alleged altercation between Brad and their son Maddox on a private jet. Their divorce was finalized in 2019. They also have been embroiled in a legal battle over custody of their children.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share joint custody of their six children – Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne, and Pax.

The Fight Club actor has been dating Ines de Ramon since 2022. Rumors suggested that he even introduced his new girlfriend to his children, while others claimed he’s in “no rush” to do so!

On the other hand, Selena Gomez was last rumored to be dating Drew Taggart. There have been several pictures of their outings that confirmed their relationship, but the romance fizzled out in no time. She’s currently enjoying her single life with BFFs Taylor Swift, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham, and others.

Selena Gomez is currently making a lot of noise as she liked Angelina Jolie’s post on the Israel war despite announcing her social media break. The brunette beauty had shared a story earlier this morning stating that she was deleting her profile but instead ended up deleting the post within a few hours.

