Brad Pitt’s relationship with his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon is going super strong and if the sources are to be believed the two are very much into each other. While Pitt and Ramon are having a great time together they cannot forget the fact they are somehow still attached to their exes thanks to their legal cases. While Pitt is amid a messy kids custody battle, Ramon still has to finalize her divorce. Scroll down to know the details.

Brad Pitt was first linked to Ines de Ramon in late 2022 and this came after the latter announced her separation with her husband, Paul Wesley, in September 2022. Wesley then filed for a divorce in February 2023.

According to The Things, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have kept their relationship mostly private due to their respective legal cases. The two are rarely spotted in public, and this may be because they first might want to sort out their personal matters concerning their exes. Ramon got married to the Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley in 2019 but parted ways three years later. It was also rumoured that Pitt was the reason behind their split. However, nothing official ever came out. Wesley filed for a divorce with Ramon in February 2023 citing irreconcilable differences. Interestingly, Ramon filed for divorce on the same day as he did.

However, the final date of Ines de Ramon and Paul Wesley‘s divorce confirmation is yet to be revealed. And, therefore, the legal status of their separation is yet to be determined. According to reports, the divorce petition states that the duo’s assets will be disposed of at trial or by stipulation.

On the other hand, Brad Pitt is dealing with the custody battle of his kids which he shares with his ex-wife and Hollywood star Angelina Jolie. It was earlier reported that Jolie is planning to drag the legal battle until their twins Knox and Vivienne turn 18, which means there are still four more years to go.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are apparently trying to not get bothered by their respective legal cases as they steer ahead in their relationship.

A source on the same earlier spilled the beans saying, “It’s widely known that Brad is dealing with a lot of legal drama but Ines’s feelings for him haven’t wavered whatsoever. If anything, it’s only made their connection stronger in a lot of ways because they’re very open and honest when it comes to communication about their lives, whether it be the good or the bad times.”

