Are you team Stefan or Damon? Well, it’s been six years since The Vampire Diaries ended, and the debate is long over. The correct answer to the question is that we’re in love with both the Salvatore brothers unconditionally. Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder are like brothers in real life as well and have a blast whenever they are together. The two recently shared an interesting anecdote from TVD days and why they faced extreme anxiety on the set.

While it has been six years since The Vampire Diaries ended, Paul and Ian have remained thick friends. They are the founder of Brother’s Bond, their bourbon company. At a brand event, the two revealed how they faced severe anxiety on the set of TVD for this unexpected reason.

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder have revealed that Brother’s Bond is a nod to their roles, Stefan and Damon, from TVD. The actors bond over whiskey in real life, and their characters were seen drinking bourbon for years on the show. But they actually weren’t! During an interview with Page Six, Paul and Ian revealed that while shooting the scenes, they consumed caffeine instead of alcohol. This gave them “isnane anxiety issues”, and they had to switch their choice of poison later.

They had to drink iced tea one take after the other, which got exhausting. Paul Wesley said, “You’re drinking 20 to 30 cups of tea, so by the end of the day you’re, like, ‘Ahh!” Ian Somerhalder added that it hampered their sleep pattern as well.

Paul and Ian shared that in the later seasons, they switched to decaf and herbal tea, which did not give them the same jittery feeling. So, the entire time the actors were seen drinking whiskey in The Vampire Diaries, they were actually drinking tea and coffee.

TVD ran for eight seasons from 2009 to 2017. Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder played the role of Stefan and Damon. Nina Dobrev played the role of Elena, the Salvatore brothers’ love interest.

