It isn’t easy to be friends with your ex – and a majority across the globe will second my words. But you can always be cordial and tell those close to you that there are no hard feeling anymore between you guys. But how do film and TV couples do it?

Advertisement

Well, it’s not shocking to know many co-stars start seeing each other in real life after spending hours together on sets. In fact, many take the plunge and exchange vows too. But sometimes, these relationships don’t last. But, they still have to keep working together as the projects they are part of needs to keep their characters consistent.

Advertisement

Today, we bring you a list of TV couples who began dating each other while shooting a show, but broke up and continued the on-screen chemistry like it was before. Check out who made it to our list:

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse – Riverdale

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse first met each other while in 2016 (the show premiered in 2017) while playing lovers Betty and Jughead. The duo they didn’t go public with their off-screen romance until 2018. Post that, they have has an on-again-off-again relationship before splitting for good last year.

The two are currently shooting the upcoming season of the CW series. Let’s see how their romance continues on-screen with the show taking a 7 years lap.

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder met on The Vampire Diaries set in 2009, and it wasn’t long before they started dating real life. While their characters, Elena and Damon, were in an on-again-off-again relationship, the couple split in 2013. Despite their breakup, the couple continued playing each other’s lovers until the show’s finale in 2017.

This TV couple continued to remain close friends. The duo even hilariously spoke about their split after winning the best chemistry award at the 2014 People’s Choice Awards.

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley – Gossip Girls

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley played an on-again-off-again couple Serena and Dan on the teen drama from September 2007 to December 2012. The actors continued the same romance in real life too and dated between 2007 and 2010.

Even with their romance IRL ending, the duo continued romancing each other on the show. The ex-real life couple walked down the aisle on the show. During a May 2013 interview with Elle, Penn revealed it was difficult to work with Blake after their breakup, but they were professional together.

Jennifer Carpenter and Michael C. Hall – Dexter

Jennifer Carpenter and Michael C. Hall played adoptive siblings Dexter and Debra in the crime drama mystery show that aired from October 1, 2006, to September 22, 2013. And even though they were siblings in it, it didn’t stop them from falling for each other off-camera.

This TV couple started dating during the show’s second season and even walked down the aisle in 2008. Alas, after two years of marital bliss, they got divorced in 2011 but continued to work alongside each other till the show went off the air in 2013. Towards the end of the series, these adopted siblings were even each other’s romantic interest.

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco – The Big Bang Theory

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco played neighbours turned lovers Penny and Leonard in this American sitcom that aired from 2007 to 2017. They were also in a relationship IRL and dated each other in secret for two years.

They began seeing each other soon after meeting on the show but ended it by 2009.

Which TV Couple’s on-screen romances do you love of these ex-couples? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik’s Switzerland Proposal To Naira’s Accident – Top 4 KAIRA Moments Of The Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube