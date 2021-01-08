If you are a fan of the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, then we do not need to tell you who ‘KAIRA’ are? Those who do not know what KAIRA is then let us tell you that Shivangi Joshi aka Naira and Mohsin Khan aka Kartik are lovingly called ‘KAIRA’ by their fans.

Kartik and Naira are undoubtedly one of the most loved Jodi of Indian television. Fans cannot get over the cute romantic moments these two have on-screen. From a dreamy proposal to a royal wedding, they have seen it all and made us go gaga over them.

Today we are going to list top 4 KAIRA moments from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which will surely take you back the memory lane and make you sob as we don’t know when will we get to see Naira and Kartik’s love moments again.

KARTIK’S DREAMY PROPOSAL IN SWITZERLAND

Almost every Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai viewer was waiting for the moment when Kartik would propose to Naira. We all knew that the moment would be very special, but little did we know that the makers will make it extra special by taking us all to Switzerland virtually with these two. The way Kartik went down on his knees and proposed to Naira is every girl’s dream.

KAIRA FIRST WEDDING

All the viewers know that convincing both the Singhania’s and Goenka’s for Kartik and Naira’s wedding was a task. But, when both the families finally agreed to it, we saw a grand and royal wedding. Well, the celebration went on for more than a week. It literally felt like a wedding of our own family friends. What we loved the most about the wedding festivities was Naira’s entry dance and the wedding vows.

KAIRA GREECE WEDDING

It looks like one dreamy proposal in Switzerland wasn’t enough for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s makers to make their fans go gaga over Kartik and Naira’s love story. Also, not to forget, these two have had several weddings in the show. Isn’t this a typical Indian show thing? Anyway, this time Kaira had a Greek wedding, and we all loved it.

FINAL KAIRA MOMENT BEFORE THE ACCIDENT

This is one of the most heart-breaking sequences for any Kartik and Naira fan. The last few moments between these two before Naira died was way too emotional and will be etched in our minds forever. Makers are yet to reveal if Shivangi Joshi has quit the show or not. Whatever it is, this entire accident episode was something we wouldn’t want to see again.

