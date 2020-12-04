Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is amongst the longest-running shows on Indian TV. The legacy was started by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. It is currently ruled by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. The latest addition to the cast was announced to be Vrushika Mehta.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with the Television beauty. She spilt the beans on how she bagged the role. For a while now, there were rumours that Vrushika Mehta will be seen romancing Mohsin Khan in future. She may also be seen as an obstruction between Kartik and Naira’s relationship.

Check out the excerpts from the conversation with Vrushika Mehta on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai below:

Tell us how you bagged Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Also, what made you say yes?

When I initially auditioned for the role of Dr. Riddhima, it immediately caught my liking. The role is something I have never experimented with before in my career, and definitely not playing a child psychologist which I am very excited to portray on screen. This kind of a role is going to very different to what I have played in the past, and one which I going to use to my advantage to help me widen and enhance my acting abilities even more.

Is it a grey character?

I play the role of Dr. Riddhima, a child psychologist by profession and personally a very independent and self-made woman. The role is quite exciting and the character has a lot of layers to her personality which will slowly unfold through the course of the show.

Fans are super excited to see a sizzling Vrushika Mehta and Mohsin Khan chemistry. What do you have to say about that?

I have shot a couple of scenes with Mohsin and I have to say that he is a very dedicated and hardworking actor and a humble and grounded human being. Track wise I cannot speak about anything at the moment as that is for you guys to wait and see what happens in the storyline.

Also, there are reports that you will be the vamp creating differences between Kaira. Is that true?

As of now, my role is a very different one in the storyline, which will take some time to slowly unfold.

