Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah writer Abhishek Makwana committed suicide last week. The writer, in his suicide note, had mentioned that he took this step due to financial crises. Now, his family has opened up about the late writer being a victim to a cyber-loan scam. And even after Abhishek’s death, his family continued to receive fraud calls asking for money as Abhishek had signed them as guarantor for a loan.

Reportedly, Abhishek was facing financial problems since last few months. His brother Jenis has recently opened up that he was in Ahemdabad when his brother was found dead in Mumbai. He even mentioned that his family started receiving calls from fraudsters demanding back their money.

Jenis told Mumbai Mirror, “I checked my brother’s mails because ever since he passed away, I got multiple phone calls from different numbers demanding to be paid back loans he owed someone. One call was a number registered in Bangladesh, one in Myanmar and others were from different states of India.” When Jenis searched for more information on Abhishek’s loans, he got to know that he had taken a loan of very small amount, the interest rate of which was too high.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah writer’s brother added, “From what I understood from the email records, my brother first took a small loan from one of the ‘easy loan’ apps that charge a very high rate of interest. I looked at the transactions between them and my brother closely after that. I noticed that they kept sending small amounts despite my brother not applying for the loans. Their interest rates are as high as 30 per cent.”

Talking about Abhishek’s suicide note, police said, “It spoke about difficulties in his personal life as well as financial troubles that he had been facing over the past many months. Apologising to his family, Abhishek said he tried his best to fight the circumstances but he can’t do it any longer as the problems are only increasing.”

