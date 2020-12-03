It’s Thursday and we are back with the TRP report for the last week (from November 21 to November 27) providing the television audience with an insight into how their much-loved show is fairing. Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is still on number one spot with 9311 impressions. There is a piece of good news for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans as the show has finally made its entry in Top 5.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Kundali Bhagya has also been maintaining the second spot since a long time now. The show got 7119 impressions.

Speaking about the third position in the TRP report, India’s Best Dancer’s grand finale got the spot with 6679 impressions. Tiger Pop aka Ajay Singh won the trophy along with the prize money and expensive car. In the finale episode, we also got to see judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis perform.

After India’s Best Dancer, Ekta Kapoor’s Kumkum Bhagya bagged the fourth spot with 5705 impressions on the TRP report. The show stars Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, and Pooja Banerjee in pivotal roles.

On the last spot, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah finally makes its entry after so long. Speaking about last week, two new shows made it to top 5 namely Imlie and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Other television shows like Naagin 5, The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Choti Sarrdaarni, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata are also doing well but they aren’t close to Top 5 contenders on the TRP report.

We hope to see Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah retaining the fifth position in the upcoming weeks. Which one is your favourite show among the Top 5? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

