Amidst the dearth of some good reality TV content, and uncertainty surrounding Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, a new reality game show has arrived on Prime Video. Hosted by Karan Johar, The Traitors dropped its first three episodes on the premiere day and to be honest it was an interesting game!

The basic setup is that there are 20 players, and three of them are chosen as traitors. The traitors will murder one innocent person every day, and the innocents have to identify the murderers. The first three episodes have also witnessed four eliminations!

The game is swift and interesting. Till now, it has been fast-paced, and there has been no room for gossip! In fact, with the first three episodes, I already have my top 3 and least 3 favorite contestants!

Only One Player Whom I Couldn’t Stand!

While I will get to my list of favorites and less liked later, there is one player whom I could not stand. And trust me, this was based entirely on the show! It is influencer Apoorva Mukhija. Known as The Rebel Kid, the girl needs to calm down in life! While she has guts, I agree, and her brain, I agree to that as well – the one thing she needs to get right is the basics! Downgrading everyone to pull yourself up is just not classy! Also, someone as senior as Ashish Vidyarthi probably needs a little respect!

My Three Choices!

My favorite player, surprisingly, is Elnaaz Nourouzi, who is playing every move after so much calculation that it’s impressive! Following her on my list of favorites is Sudhanshu Pandey – not being talked about in a show that is only about distrusting each other is an art! My third favorite is Harsh Gujaral, who is playing just the right amount! I wonder, if he turns a traitor, how will the tables turn?

My List Of The Least Impressive Players

For me, the least impressive players on The Traitors were Jasmine Bhasin, Uorfi Javed, and Anshula Kapoor! While I expected a totally chic personality to come out of Anshula, nothing happened on that end! Uorfi and Jasmine are both spicier and more fiery than they have been in the three episodes of The Traitors! Hopefully, they perform better in the upcoming episodes!

Coming to the host Karan Johar – he is definitely taking this as some Game Of Thrones and is taking this game way too seriously! New episodes for the show will drop every Thursday at 8 PM!

