Pankaj Tripathi’s Criminal Justice S4 has roared on OTT in the second week yet again. The courtroom drama that is one of the most loved web series ever since it arrived in 2020 with its first season, has garnered a viewership of 18.7 million views in two weeks!

Pankaj Tripathi’s Winning Streak!

The web series has taken the top spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals for the second week in a row! Interestingly, in two weeks, Pankaj Tripathi‘s show has come very close to the entire viewership of the last season! Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach garnered 23 million views in its lifetime!

Criminal Justice S4 OTT Verdict

Criminal Justice S4 managed to garner a massive 10.3 million views in its second week, taking the top spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of June 2 – June 8, 2025, with estimates based on audience research by Ormax.

Manages All The Criticism!

The huge viewership that is inching towards 20 million comes with only four episodes of the web series streaming on JioHotstar! While three episodes arrived on May 29, the fourth episode arrived on Thursday, and the show will follow the same pattern henceforth. This move is getting a lot of criticism from the audience.

Criminal Justice S4 – Most Viewed Web Series Of 2024 – 25!

Criminal Justice S4 has surpassed the most-viewed web series of 2024 – 25 on JioHotstar. While it is the most-viewed web series on JioHotstar this year, it crossed the lifetime views of last year’s most-viewed web series as well. Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar earned 16 million views, as per a report Ormax’s 2024 report.

Criminal Justice S4 OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the web series on JioHotstar.

Week 1: 8.4 Million

Week 2: 10.3 Million

Total: 18.7 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film.

