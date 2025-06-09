M Sasikumar’s Tamil drama, Tourist Family, has taken a roaring start on OTT. The film started streaming on JioHotstar on June 2, and in one week, it has brought a great viewership in its debut week. Interestingly, the film is still earning at the box office.

Biggest Debut Week Viewership!

Helmed by Abhishan Jeevinth, the film is rated 8.4 on IMDb, and the official synopsis says, “A quirky Sri Lankan family seeking a fresh start in India transforms a disconnected neighborhood into a vibrant community with their infectious love and kindness.”

Tourist Family OTT Verdict

Tourist Family managed to garner a massive 4.4 million views in its debut week, taking the fourth spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of June 2 – June 8, 2025, with estimates based on audience research by Ormax.

M Sasikumar Beats Mohanlal!

Interestingly, M Sasikumar surpassed the debut week viewership of not one but two Mohanlal films on the same platform! While Thudarum, in its debut week, registered 2.9 million views, L2: Empuraan garnered 3 million views on JioHotstar! Both Malayalam films are also among the most talked-about South Indian films of 2025!

Tourist Family Box Office

Coming back to the Tamil family drama Tourist Family, it is the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide, with a gross collection of 88.10 crore. It has churned out the highest profit in its 39-day theatrical run at the box office, churning out a profit of 284.3%.

Will M Sasikumar Grow On OTT?

With the film still running in the theaters, it would be interesting to see how much it grows on OTT in the upcoming week. Currently, its 4.4 million views’ debut is stealing the thunder!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film.

