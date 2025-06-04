Nani and Suriya had a battle of sorts on OTT as well after their box office clash between HIT 3 and Retro. Both films arrived on Netflix this week, and one of them had a clear and roaring win over the other! Nani’s Telugu action drama had a victory with almost 68% higher viewership in the debut week!

Suriya VS Nani

Suriya’s romantic action film, in its debut week on Netflix, took the third spot in India and the top spot in Sri Lanka in the top 10 list of non-English films this week, securing a spot in the top 10 in 13 countries. Meanwhile, Nani‘s Telugu action film secured the first spot only in India, followed by a spot in the top 10 in 14 countries.

HIT 3 VS Retro OTT Verdict

As per the weekly data by Netflix from May 26 to June 1, Retro garnered a viewership of 2.5 million on Netflix against 6.9 million viewing hours and secured the 7th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix. Meanwhile, HIT 3 secured 4.2 million views against 10.8 million viewing hours, taking the 4th spot globally!

Nani Brings 2nd Best South Indian Debut Of 2025

Nani’s action drama, also starring Srinidhi Shetty took the second spot in the list of the top 10 debut week viewership for a South Indian film on Netflix. It stayed only below Pushpa 2’s 5.8 million debut week views! Meanwhile Suriya’s film with 2.4 million could not enter the top 5 and settled for the sixth spot. Retro shares the sixth spot with Daaku Maharaaj, which was pushed out of the top 5 after Nani’s entry!

Check out the top 5 debut week viewership of South Indian films on Netflix that arrived in the year 2025 as a streaming original or after a theatrical release and took a spot in the top 10 films of that week globally.

Pushpa 2: 5.8 Million HIT 3: 4.2 Million Vidaamuyarchi: 3 Million Test: 2.7 Million Officer On Duty: 2.6 Million | Good Bad Ugly: 2.6 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

