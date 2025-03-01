Titled The Paradise, Nani’s film will be released in eight languages, including two international ones, English and Spanish, according to a report by Gulte. The remaining six languages will be Indian, covering all four major South Indian languages Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, along with Hindi and Bengali.

Described by the makers as a “raw statement,” the film might have intense or violent themes. The first glimpse is set to be unveiled on March 3. Interestingly, Nani will also dub for the Spanish version himself, making him the first Telugu actor to do so.

The online buzz and excitement surrounding the film indicate that it will be a hardcore, violent action film. Given that Nani and Srikanth Odela’s previous collaboration, Dasara, was an intense action drama, expectations are naturally high.

Moreover, recent Indian films with extreme violence, such as Marco, Animal, and Kill, have found significant success, proving that there is both a demand and a market for such high-octane action films.

Dasara is a film that blends elements of a love triangle and revenge drama. It is currently streaming on Netflix and is available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

