Akkineni Nagarjuna’s past comments about actor Nani recently resurfaced online. An old video of his statement is now viral. During an interview, Akkineni Nagarjuna spoke about Nani’s mobile phone usage on the sets of their film Devadas. He said that it annoyed him. His statement has now spread on social media. Fans have different opinions about it.

Actors usually avoid using mobile phones while shooting. Many filmmakers believe that phones can cause leaks of important scenes, which can affect a movie’s buzz. Director S.S. Rajamouli is very strict about this rule. He does not allow phones on his sets, and it’s implemented even for the recent Mahesh Babu SSMB29 film. Many other filmmakers also follow this rule, and even actors like Ram Charan follow the same practice for films.

In the interview, Nagarjuna was asked about working with Nani in Devadas. The interviewer mentioned that Nani was often spotted using his phone on set. Addressing this, Nagarjuna stated, “Since Nani is a hero, neither the director nor I could say anything to him. However, if it were someone else I would have taken the phone and thrown it away.” His comment has sparked widespread discussion.

People have different opinions about Nagarjuna’s statement. Some fans support his views. They believe actors should focus on work. Others feel that his statement was too harsh as they think actors should have some freedom on set. But his words have now gained a lot of attention online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by InstaTweets Studio (@instatweets_studio_)

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna Gets Support From Divya Dutta Amid Chhaava Criticism

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News