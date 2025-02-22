Nani and Naga Chaitanya are two promising names in the Telugu film industry. Both have tried their hands at different genres in their respective careers, especially in the post-COVID era. However, if we talk about the box office run, the Natural Star is a bit ahead of his tier-2 contemporaries. So, let’s compare his theatrical run with Naga’s and see how both fared in the post-pandemic era.

Nani at the Indian box office post-COVID

The Natural Star has been a part of five theatrical releases in the post-COVID era. His first release was Shyam Singha Roy, which earned 37.09 crores at the Indian box office. It was followed by Ante Sundaraniki. It did a business of 21.60 crores. His next release, Dasara, amassed 81.93 crores and is the highest-grossing film in Nani’s career.

His Hi Nanna and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram earned 49.22 crores and 63.15 crores, respectively. The cumulative total of all these films is 252.99 crore net. If calculated, the per-film average stands at 50.59 crores.

Nani’s box office run post-COVID:

Shyam Singha Roy – 37.09 crores

Ante Sundaraniki – 21.60 crores

Dasara – 81.93 crores

Hi Nanna – 49.22 crores

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram – 63.15 crores

Total – 252.99 crores



Average – 50.59 crores

Naga Chaitanya at the Indian box office

Just like Nani, Naga Chaitanya has also been a part of five theatrical releases in the post-COVID era. His first release was Love Story, which earned 39.30 crores. His Bangarraju earned 49.61 crores, followed by Thank You’s 9.43 crores. Custody did a business of 9.77 crores. His latest release is Thandel, which has earned 61.25 crores and is still running in theatres.

The total of all Naga Chaitanya’s post-COVID releases stands at 169.36 crore net. If we calculate the per-film average, it stands at 33.87 crores.

Naga Chaitanya’s box office run post-COVID:

Love Story – 39.30 crores

Bangarraju – 49.61 crores

Thank You – 9.43 crores

Custody – 9.77 crores

Thandel – 61.25 crores

Total – 169.36 crores

Average – 33.87 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 16: Faces A Brutal 87% Drop On 3rd Friday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News