Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel has lost steam and is already showing signs of exhaustion at the Indian box office. It’s one of those films which failed to capitalize after a solid start. Yesterday, it entered the third week, and expectedly, it earned a dismal number on the third Friday, which hinted at no major growth during the overall weekend. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 15 days!

Thandel on the third Friday

The Chandoo Mondeti directorial was released in three languages: Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil. Out of all languages, only the original Telugu version is running in theatres, and that, too, is on the verge of wrapping up its theatrical run. On the third Friday, i.e., day 15, the film recorded an average occupancy throughout the day.

Morning shows began with 16% occupancy, slightly dropping for afternoon shows. In evening shows, it again dropped a bit and touched 15%. In the night shows, there was some growth, with the occupancy hitting 17%. Overall, it was a not-so-good day for the film, as just 50 lakh came in, a drop of 28.57% from Thursday’s 70 lakh.

Heading for an underwhelming total

With 50 lakh coming in, Thandel pushed its tally to 61.25 crore* net at the Indian box office. Today and tomorrow, collections will see a limited jump, and that’s all about it. The final tally will stay much below the 70-crore mark. While the number looks decent in isolation, it’s not up to the mark if we consider the film’s scale.

Reportedly, the Naga Chaitanya and Saif Pallavi starrer is made on a budget of 75 crores. So, it needed a total of 75 crores at least to be in the safe zone, but since the final collection is heading to settle down below 70 crores, it’ll secure a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, if we talk about the positives, Thandel is Naga Chaitanya’s highest-grossing film ever. A few days back, it surpassed Bangarraju (49.61 crores).

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

