Naga Chaitanya, a prominent name in Telugu cinema, is the son of legendary actor Akkineni Nagarjuna and the grandson of the esteemed Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Born into one of the most influential film families in the industry, his lineage is deeply rooted in Indian cinema. The Akkineni family has long been ruling Telugu films, with multiple generations contributing to its legacy.

Further, Venkatesh is his maternal uncle, while Rana Daggubati, Sumanth, and Sushanth are his first cousins, all of whom are talented actors. Despite this illustrious background, Naga Chaitanya has made a name for himself in the industry. He made his acting debut in 2009 with Josh and has since delivered several notable performances in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Majili, and Love Story. However, his identity as a ‘star kid’ has frequently been a topic of discussion, something he has now addressed openly.

Naga Chaitanya says he does not lead the life of a star-kid

In a recent interview on the Raw Talks with VK podcast, Naga Chaitanya expressed his discontent with being labeled a ‘star kid.’ When asked if he identified with the term, he responded candidly, “I don’t like to be called (a star kid), but sure. I am a star kid, but I don’t lead that life.”

Chaitanya elaborated on the misconceptions surrounding the term, noting that people often assume that star kids lead privileged and pampered lives. He acknowledged his fortunate upbringing but emphasized that he prefers to remain grounded and aware of the realities of the world. “People expect some qualities out of a star kid already—rich boy, comforts, pampered. I am very fortunate; my family pampered me, and I had a great upbringing, I am not lying about it. But I like to stay as rooted as possible, forget about all this, and be in the pulse of what’s happening,” he stated.

The actor highlighted the importance of staying connected to reality, especially in his profession. “That must be reflected in my work. Otherwise, we’re living in our own bubble, our own AC rooms with all our comforts, and if we don’t know what’s happening outside, we can’t be relevant to society.” The age-old debate of nepotism has been on the rise lately, and Chaitanya’s recent comments are surely an interesting take for fans.

