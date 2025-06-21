Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in key roles, concluded its opening day on a good note. The way the film lacked momentum just before the release, there was uncertainty about the double-digit score yesterday, but with positive word-of-mouth spreading like wildfire, the film picked up well during evening and night shows. As a result, it comfortably crossed the 10 crore mark on day 1 and emerged as the 5th biggest Tollywood opener of 2025 at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Opened to positive reactions

The latest social thriller drama was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil. Still, considering the director (Sekhar Kammula) and producers (Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations), it is primarily considered a Telugu film. Released yesterday, the film opened to positive reviews from critics. Even the initial word-of-mouth has been favorable.

How much did Kuberaa earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

As we mentioned in the early trends report, Kuberaa has performed much better in Telugu than Tamil. From the morning occupancy to the night shows, the Telugu version was way ahead. All thanks to strong occupancy in the post-afternoon shows, the film has clocked a day 1 collection of 13.50 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 15.93 crore gross.

2nd biggest opening for Dhanush

For Dhanush, it is the 2nd biggest opening for his career after Raayan’s 13.70 crores. Even for Nagarjuna, it’s the first 10 crore+ opener since Bangarraju (2022).

5th biggest opening for Tollywood in 2025

With a start of 13.50 crores, Kuberaa has also registered the 5th biggest opening for Tollywood in 2025. It comfortably crossed Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel, which opened at 11.50 crores. As we can see, Nagarjuna toppled his own son yesterday in the opening day collection.

Take a look at the top Tollywood openers of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Game Changer – 54 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 25.35 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 23 crores HIT: The Third Case – 19 crores Kuberaa – 13.5 crores Thandel – 11.5 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

