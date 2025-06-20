Soori starrer Maaman is facing competition from new releases at the Tamil box office. The collections have now dropped below 10 lakh as it nears its saturation. Unfortunately, the action drama will miss out on a massive worldwide feat by only 3 crores. Scroll below for a detailed day 35 report!

How much did Maaman earn in India on day 35?

The decline is constant as Prasanth Pandiyaraj‘s directorial has completed a month in theatres. As per Sacnilk, Maaman earned only 4 lakhs on day 35. It witnessed another drop compared to 5 lakhs earned on the previous day. The overall net collections in India stand at 39.56 crores, which is about 46.68 crores in gross earnings.

Maaman is currently the 9th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. It has only managed to surpass Kudumbasthan among the top 10 Kollywood grossers of this year.

Maaman is a super-hit!

Soori starrer majorly benefitted at the box office due to its low budget of 10 crores. In 35 days, it has accumulated return on investment of 29.56 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the formula, the Tamil action drama has raked in profits of a whopping 295.6%. Maaman is a super-hit at the Indian box office.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Unfortunately, Maaman could enjoy a good run at the overseas box office, as it garnered only 25 lakhs. Combined with the domestic run, the worldwide earnings have surged to 46.93 crores.

It is only around 3 crores away from achieving the 50 crore mark. However, at this pace, the on-going weekend could be the last opportunity to mint moolah before it makes its way out of theatres.

Maaman Box Office Summary (35 days)

Budget: 10 crores

India net collection: 39.56 crores

India gross collection: 46.68 crores

ROI: 295.6%

Overseas collection: 25 lakhs

Worldwide collection: 46.93 crores

Verdict: Super-hit

