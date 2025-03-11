Kollywood Box Office 2025 has got three hits this year with Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja, K Manikandan’s Kudumbasthan, and Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon. While Madha Gaja Raja rules as the most profitable, Dragon has surpassed the profits of K Manikandan’s comedy-drama.

Fourth Highest-Grossing Film

K Manikandan has delivered the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 after Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon, Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, and Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja!

Kudumbasthan Box Office – Budget & Recovery

Kudumbasthan has been mounted on a budget of 10 crore and the film stands at a total collection of 23.53 crore in India and 27.26 crore worldwide in 46 days. The film recovered its entire budget and is a hit at the Tamil box office 2025.

Check out the 46-day breakdown of the comedy-drama at the box office.

Week 1: 10.25 crore

Week 2: 8.08 crore

Week 3: 2.49 crore

Week 4: 2.14 crore

Week 5: 42 lakh

Rest of the days: 15 lakh

Total: 23.53 crore

Kudumbasthan Profit

The film has churned out a profit of 135.3% at the box office, against the 10 crore budget, making it the third most profitable Tamil film of 2025. In fact, it surpassed all the profitable Tamil films of 2024, except for 3 – Lubber Pandhu’s 652%, Vaazhai’s 482.5%, and Maharaja‘s 256.5%.

Check out the most profitable Tamil films of 2025 at the box office, along with their budget, collection, profit, and the final verdict.

Madha Gaja Raja: 15 crore | 48.70 crore | 224. 67% | Super Hit

Dragon: 35 crore | 91.99 crore | 162.83% | Super Hit*

Kudumbasthan: 10 crore | 23.53 crore | 135.3% | Hit

* denotes the film is still running in theaters, and the numbers might change.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

