Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja has finally taken an exit from the top 10 global trending charts on Netflix. In the eighth week, the Tamil film registered a viewership of less than 800K since it could not surpass the 10th spot secured by Taapsee Pannu‘s Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, which garnered 800K views this week.

Maharaja OTT Verdict Final

Vijay Sethupathi‘s film, in its seventh week, crushed Indian 2 by garnering 1.1 million views against 2.7 million viewing hours. Kamal Haasan’s film also secured 1.1 million views against 3 million viewing hours but had to settle a spot below Vijay Sethupathi’s film since it was in its seventh week and still churning out equal numbers as compared to Indian 2 in its third week.

Finally, Maharaja has taken an exit from Netflix’s global top 10, and it seems that the film has completed its life cycle on the platform unless it makes a miraculous comeback. With the eighth week, Maharaja might have touched almost 20 million views on Netflix.

With its exit, Vijay Sethupathi’s film has nailed three primary viewership records on Netflix!

Maximum Appearance In Top 10

The film has made the maximum appearance in Netflix’s top 10 global chart – 7 times to be precise, beating Laapataa Ladies’ record of appearing in the top 10 for 6 times.

Continuous Appearance In The Top 10

Not only did Maharaja appeared seven times in the top 10 global list of Netflix, but it also did nail this streak by maintaining a spot in the top 10 for 7 continous weeks!

Most Watched Films on Netflix

With its eighth week, Mahraja has secured almost 20 million views as the most watched Indian film on Netflix in 2024. It would be interesting to see if Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD would be able to beat this record or not.

Here are the top 10 most-watched films of 2024 on Netflix.

1. Maharaja: 19.7+ million

2. Crew: 17.9 million

3. Laapataa Ladies: 17.1 million

4. Shaitaan: 14.8 million

5. Fighter: 14 million

6. Animal: 13.6 million

7. Maharaj: 11.6 million

8. Dunki: 10.8 million

9. Bhakshak: 10.4 million

10. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 9.6 million

