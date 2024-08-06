Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, a sequel to her Netflix film Haseen Dillruba. The film is all set to release on August 9, 2024, and Netflix will feature this new film, which stars Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey. However, even before part 2, Taapsee intrigued the audience with a suggestive hint that there might be a third movie in the series!

Tapsee is always excited and looks forward to her partnership with writer-producer Kanika Dhillon. Several successful projects that they have worked on together include Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, and Dunki. She described their relationship as sisterhood.

During a chat with News18 Showsha, Taapsee added, “We’re just getting more and more scandalous with each other with each passing year. The scandals are increasing exponentially.” Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba is Tapsee’s 5th collaboration with the writer.

Reflecting on her prior roles with Kanika, Taapsee remarked that she was first apprehensive about her abilities to play some of the more difficult characters. She added that her part in Manmarziyaan was something she never imagined she could pull off convincingly. However, Kanika’s writing inspired her to take on new and unexpected roles, such as her role in Haseen Dillruba, which has become very dear to her.

In the same conversation, Taapsee Pannu hinted at a third installment of the Haseen Dillruba film series. She mentioned this idea to Kanika during a conversation, suggesting that the story of Malice could serve as inspiration for a new film. The Dunki actress said, “I’m not much of a reader like Vikrant and Sunny but I’ll give the book Malice to Kanika for a part three of Haseen Dillruba. Hopefully, Hasseen Dillruba baar baar aati rahegi and kabhi jaaye hi naa.”

Taapsee also talked about the numerous exciting projects she and Kanika have been working on. Their collaboration is expanding, and they are eager to work on new projects. In the future, fans can anticipate more projects from the actress and writer.

