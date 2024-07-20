On July 17, Netflix dropped two posters for its upcoming romantic thriller, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the sequel to Haseen Dilruba, released in 2021. On the social media page of Netflix, the posters teased with intriguing captions, stirring excitement within the fanbase.

The first poster came up with the caption “Khoon ko mitaye ye baarish, yahi hain iss kaatilana ishq ki guzaarish”, maintaining the theme of the original movie. On the poster, two lead actors, Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu were seen under an umbrella. The inclusion of Sunny Kaushal, another lead actor in the sequel, was seen holding a bouquet in one hand and Taapsee Pannu’s hand in the other.

The second poster switches the dynamics, showing Sunny Kaushal holding both the umbrella and the bouquet with Taapsee beside him, while Vikrant keeps a wary eye on the pair. Netflix added the caption, “Khoon, Junoon, aur ek khatarnaak monsoon”.

What to expect in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba?

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba promises to continue the gripping tale of love, intrigue, and suspense, as per the press release.

According to the same, the upcoming romantic thriller will begin from where it ended. Haseen Dilruba concluded with a scene where Taapsee Pannu as Rani Kashyap and Vikrant Massey as Rishabh Saxena escaped to Agra and the twist kept intriguing to the fans.

Jimmy Shergill joins the cast as a police officer, bringing a new dimension to the plot. The arrival of Sunny Kaushal’s character, Abhimanyu, adds a new dimension of mystery to their quest. The couple encounters fresh adversaries, including Jimmy Shergill, who are determined to thwart their dreams of a ‘happily ever after.’

As per the press release from Netflix, the movie is scheduled to be streamed from August 9, 2024.

