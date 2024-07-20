Manoj Bajpayee’s fierce avatar as a vengeful criminal in Bhaiyya Ji was impressive. The film, which was released in theaters on May 24th, will also be special for the actor as it marked the 100th movie of his career.

Those who missed watching the action-thriller film in cinemas had been eagerly waiting for its arrival on OTT. Well, the audience does not need to wait any longer as the streaming release date and OTT platform for Bhaiyya Ji has finally been announced.

Bhaiyya Ji: Streaming Release Date and OTT Platform

Bhaiyya Ji is going to be released for streaming on Zee5 on July 26th, 2024. Zee5 made the exciting announcement with a special post on Instagram. Posting a trailer of the film, the streaming platform’s Instagram handle wrote, “Robinhood nahi, robinhood ke baap hai! , ⚔ Aa rahe hain Bhaiyya Ji, tabahi machane!”

Bhaiyya Ji is the Second Collaboration Between Manoj Bajpayee and Apoorv Singh Karki

Bhaiyya Ji marked the second time when Manoj Bajpayee worked with director Apoorv Singh Karki. The duo previously teamed up for the 2023 legal drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, also streaming on Zee5, which won five trophies at the Filmfare OTT Awards including Best Web Original Film, Best Director, and Best Actor.

Bhaiyaa Ji stars Manoj Bajpayee as Ram Charan Tripathi a.k.a. Bhaiyya Ji, a former criminal who is forced to enter the world of crime once again when his younger brother is killed over a small argument. Tripathi then vows to seek revenge and goes against those who wronged his brother, becoming a threat to the entire criminal world.

The film also stars Bhageerathi Bai Kadam, Zoya Hussain, Jatin Goswami, Suvinder Vicky, Vipin Sharma, Acharya Anant, Amrendra Sharma, Jaihind Kumar, Abhishek Ranjan, and Akash Makhija in pivotal roles. Produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and SSO Productions, Bhaiyya Ji collected over Rs. 11 crore from its theatrical release.

