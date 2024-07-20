Anyone obsessed with celebrity weddings would know The Wedding Filmer, owned by Vishal Punjabi. The wedding videography company captured the ceremonies of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, among others. The owner is currently exposing a celebrity couple who refused to accept his deliverables after witnessing infidelity within two months of their marriage. Scroll below for all the details!

There are repeatedly viral rumors about celebrity couples doing the rounds online. For instance, Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly in a secret relationship with Priyanka Chopra despite his marriage with Gauri Khan, an allegation he strongly denied. On the contrary, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were said to have been facing trouble in their paradise for a while now. And they confirmed their divorce on Thursday evening.

Big Bollywood actor caught cheating “red-handed” by wife

In a new podcast of DJ Simz on YouTube, The Wedding Filmer owner Vishal Punjabi exposed a “big Bollywood actor” who allegedly cheated on his wife within two months of their marriage. He shared, “He was caught red-handed with this Bollywood actress in his makeup van, on a Bollywood set. His wife walks in and catches him naked, and says, ‘I don’t want your wedding film.'”

While the actor refused to pick up the call, the Bollywood actress-wife refused to take the wedding video despite another round of conversation with Vishal Punjabi. To our surprise, the wedding videographer hasn’t been paid his remuneration to date. To avoid more such scenarios, he’s now adopted a 50-50 payment format with his clients.

Vishal Punjabi takes a dig at celebrity couple calling their marriage a “comedy film”

Vishal Punjabi took a dig at the celebrity couple, claiming the groom shed “crocodile tears” during their ceremonies while expressing love to his wife. He also called their wedding clip a “comedy film” and claimed he could earn “shitloads of money” if he sold it on Netflix.

The Wedding Filmer has also captured the weddings of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Dia Mirza, and Vaibhav Rekhi, among others.

We wonder who the “big Bollywood actor” is!

