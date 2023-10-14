Cricket and Glamor have always gone hand in hand. Be it India or Pakistan. In fact, there have been times when Indian actresses have been linked to Pakistani cricketers. One such wild rumor involved Sonali Bendre and Shoaib Akhtar. It was reported that the star bowler was head over heels in love with the actress.

In fact, there were also reports that the Rawalpindi Express used to have the Sarfarosh actress’ photos in his wallet. Some reports even said that once in an interview, Akhtar confessed that he loved Sonali so much that he wanted to kidnap her.

When Sonali Bendre was once asked about this one-sided obsession, she was quoted by Deccan Chronicle, “I don’t know any Pakistani cricketer named Shoaib Akhtar as I’m not a cricket fan at all.” These reports kept spreading unless Shoaib himself talked about them once.

Few years ago, on his official You Tube channel, the Pakistani crikecter talked about this alleged affair with Sonali Bendre, and said, “Bade arse se main ek cheez sun raha tha aur main samajh nahi paa raha tha ki ye ho kyun raha hai aur ye keh kaun raha hai. Sun lijiye aapko pehli aur aakhiri dafa bata raha hun ki mera affair kya tha Sonali Bendre ke saath. Ek to Sonali Bendre ko maine filmon mein zaroor dekha hai aur bahut zyada nahi dekha. Aur unke hawale se jo khabrein aayi hain wo ye thi ki meri jeb mein unki tasveerein hoti hain aur main unko bahut pasand karta hun aur main unko kidnap bhi karna chahta hun.”

The cricketer also admitted watching her video once and continued, “Maine kisi program mein dekha bhi ki kisi ne Sonali Bendre se poocha bhi ki aapki tasveerein Shoaib Akhtar leke ghoomta hai.”

Clarifying his stance over this alleged affection, Shoaib Akhtar confessed that he has never met the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress. Though he admitted to watching a few of her films he clearly mentioned that he is not a fan, in fact. He agreed that he finds her beautiful but has never had any adulation of sorts. The cricketer said, “Dekhiye bhai pehli baat to ye hai ki main aaj tak Sonali Bendre se mila hi nahi. Meri aaj tak unse mulaaqaat hi nahi hui. Main kabhi unka fan raha hi nahi. Maine unko filmon mein zaroor dekha hai, bahut khoobsoorat khatun hain lekin main kabhi fan nahi raha. Haan jab maine unki struggle dekhi jab wo beemar hui aur maine jab aur unhone himmat dikhaayi aur saamne aayi aur ek courageous khatoon ki tarah wo apni beemari se ladi tab main unka fan bana ki ek khatoon itni bahimmat ho sakti hain.”

The cricketer further said, “Bhai mere mera koi tallukk wasta nahi tha unke saath, ye keh dena ki tasveerein leke ghoomte…mere kamre mein sirf ek bande ki tasveer lagi thi hamesha wo the Imran Khan.” He even blamed the media houses for linking his name to Dia Mirza and said, “Dia Mirza ke saath mera naam jod diya tha ki main unse shaadi karne wala hun. Unse bhi meri kabhi mulaaqaat nahi hui.”

Shoaib Akhtar even clarified that he made this video because he felt it was important to address this rumor since the actress was fighting cancer, and he thought it was wrong to belittle her at such a hard time.

We hope this puts an end to all the speculation around the Shoaib Akhtar – Sonali Bendre gossip.

