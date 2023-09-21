If you are a 90s born – or lived through that era, you undoubtedly remember the iconic Nirma Soap ad starring Sonali Bendre and will watch the entire video without changing the channel even today. This ad, which makes people feel nostalgic, has been recreated with Shehnaaz Gill in the lead and was shared with the world recently.

While the Sonali one saw the 90s actress visiting different countries and experiencing their culture, the new one sees Shehnaaz also visiting distant places and butterflies following her wherever she goes. But has the ad clicked with the audience?

Both ads have now been compiled into one video and were shared to Reddit simply captioned – “Sonali Bendre in the Nirma Ad in 1997 vs Shehnaaz Gill in the Nirma Ad in 2023”. Scroll down to check them out and read what netizens have to say while comparing them.

Check out Sonali Bendre and Shehnaaz Gill’s Nirma ads here:

Commenting on Shenaaz Gill being cast in the Nirma Ad instead of Sonlai Bendre, one Reddit user wrote, “They could have used sonali bendre again and would made people think soap somehow adds to the ageless beauty.”

Comparing Sonali Bendra and Shehnaaz Gill, another added, “Kaha raja bhoj aur kahan gangu teli” while a third added, “Puma vs Poma. Adidas vs Adibas. IKEA vs DIKEA.

A fourth wrote, “It’s a terrible comparison though. Sonali Bendre is a graceful, feminine, beautiful woman who appears confident and secure with herself. Shehnaaz is, or at least acts like, a little insecure girl stuck in a grown woman’s body.”

One simply added, “The downgrade 💀”

A sixth added, “I think the problem lies in how the producers think that influencers are the answer to everything. That’s also why the new Ranveer Singh icc world cup song is getting brickbats too.”

One more commented, “The ad script is pretty bad too. In sonalis case the ad is explicit that she is a model travelling for a shoot so her smiles and poses seem legit. In shehnazs case, she looks like a dim witted tourist smiling from ear to ear with no reason. Therefore the demented look on her face seems odd.”

Another joked, “Miss india vs miss Mira Road?”

Whose Nirma ad do you like better – the OG Sonali Bendre or Shehnaaz Gill’s latest one? Let us know in the comments.

